Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,119,000. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.62.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $190.03 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $262.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

