Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Trading Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 8,589,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 4,244,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBBY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.15.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.
About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
