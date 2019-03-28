Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.53.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

