BDT Token (BDT) Reaches One Day Volume of $61,112.00

BDT Token (CURRENCY:BDT) traded up 8,389.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One BDT Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00003079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. BDT Token has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $61,112.00 worth of BDT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BDT Token has traded 7,272.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BDT Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00412274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.01589938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00229110 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001237 BTC.

BDT Token Profile

BDT Token was first traded on September 18th, 2017. BDT Token’s total supply is 102,183,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,895,078 tokens. The official website for BDT Token is bitdepositary.io . BDT Token’s official Twitter account is @blockonix_com . The official message board for BDT Token is medium.com/@Bitdepositary

BDT Token Token Trading

BDT Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BDT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BDT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BDT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BDT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BDT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.