BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,857 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 66.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,922,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/bdo-wealth-advisors-llc-decreases-position-in-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2605 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.