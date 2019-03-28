Bayer (BAYN) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €86.17 ($100.20).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €55.85 ($64.94) on Thursday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.