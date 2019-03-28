Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 398,419 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398,419 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.25% of Discover Financial Services worth $50,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,395,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,527,000 after purchasing an additional 393,987 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,542,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,841,000 after purchasing an additional 272,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,890,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,471,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point set a $74.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

DFS stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In related news, insider Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 4,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $325,673.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,719.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $270,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,147.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,704 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

