Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $111.34 Million Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,721 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $111,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 6,655.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,888,967 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,296,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,360,000 after buying an additional 932,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,134,000 after buying an additional 900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,250,251,000 after buying an additional 593,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 344,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total System Services in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

TSS opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $209,555.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,881.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

