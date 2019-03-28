Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,628,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.92 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

In related news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

