Barclays PLC Sells 32,650 Shares of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,650 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHBK. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 503,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 380,723 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,651,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 211,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,580,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,719,000 after buying an additional 190,445 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,293,000. 54.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Hills Bancorp stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $623.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.42. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 20.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Blue Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

In related news, Director George E. Clancy sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $43,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,935.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Driscoll sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, and commercial and regular checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

