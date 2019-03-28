Barclays PLC Raises Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 504,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,306,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 149,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after acquiring an additional 322,665 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FBC. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.82 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the savings and loans company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

