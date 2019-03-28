Barclays PLC Acquires 29,375 Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Government Properties Income Trust worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $9,717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 36.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 331,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 1,029.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 84,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 77,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOV shares. FBR & Co set a $23.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Government Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

GOV stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

