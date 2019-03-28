Barclays (BCS) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.82

News coverage about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Barclays earned a news sentiment score of 0.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Barclays’ score:

BCS stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

