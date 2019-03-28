Banner Co. (BANR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Banner has raised its dividend by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banner to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of BANR opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Banner has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

