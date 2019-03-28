Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of American Assets Trust worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

AAT stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $82.61 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.95%. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.84 per share, with a total value of $27,888.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.84 per share, for a total transaction of $430,471.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,955 shares of company stock worth $477,997 over the last three months. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

