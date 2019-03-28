Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Stake Lowered by Context BH Capital Management LP

Context BH Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 848.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 5,117 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $214,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Pelham sold 8,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $335,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $800,900.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,117 shares of company stock worth $591,654 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.00%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

