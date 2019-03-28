Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Camping World (CWH)

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWH. Citigroup started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE:CWH opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.69.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). Camping World had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $982.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 56,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $734,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 99,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $1,314,977.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 185,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,602,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 78,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Camping World by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

