Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,999 Shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Five Below were worth $44,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 97,861 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 75.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,887 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $4,916,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $348,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $120.01 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below to $153.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,999 Shares of Five Below Inc (FIVE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/bank-of-america-corp-de-sells-4999-shares-of-five-below-inc-five.html.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.