Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,138,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 402,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $46,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 149,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,410,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 581,650 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $681,000.

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

