Bank of America Corp DE Has $45.11 Million Stake in Aecom (ACM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 479,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.09% of Aecom worth $45,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,705,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aecom news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $752,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,117.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. Zacks Investment Research raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of ACM opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. Aecom has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 0.38%. Aecom’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

