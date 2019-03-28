BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BBDO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 140,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.66.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 15.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

