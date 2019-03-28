Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 624 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

