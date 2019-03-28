B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Acquires Shares of 4,554 Adobe Inc (ADBE)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,554 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24,198.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after acquiring an additional 349,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after acquiring an additional 349,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,101,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,059,041,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23,384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890,092 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.56.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $4,946,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Thompson sold 41,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.23, for a total transaction of $10,191,758.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,087 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,825.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,607 shares of company stock worth $71,220,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $262.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Acquires Shares of 4,554 Adobe Inc (ADBE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/b-s-pension-fund-trustee-ltd-acting-for-the-british-steel-pension-fund-acquires-shares-of-4554-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.