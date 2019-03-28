B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Acquires Shares of 300,000 Fortis Inc (FTS)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,000. Fortis makes up about 1.6% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,240,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,249,000 after buying an additional 949,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,112,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,268,000 after buying an additional 326,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Fortis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,112,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,268,000 after buying an additional 326,547 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,164,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,361,000 after buying an additional 234,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fortis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,145,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,388,000 after buying an additional 294,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 71.20%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

