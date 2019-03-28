B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $441,000 in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) Stock

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $3,771,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,989,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after buying an additional 224,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 219,471 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 353,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the period.

NYSE JPS opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

