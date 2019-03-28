B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $363,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $501,937.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/b-riley-wealth-management-inc-has-363000-position-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.