B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in FedEx by 15,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970,642 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,626,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in FedEx by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in FedEx by 23,826.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 564,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,554,394,000 after purchasing an additional 562,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock worth $5,623,582 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $176.09 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.94 and a one year high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.45.

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

