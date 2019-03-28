B. Riley Begins Coverage on DHI Group (DHX)

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.91 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 221,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,612,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 256,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,273,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 781,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

