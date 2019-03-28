Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $14.61. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 24302 shares changing hands.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AXSM. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 5,400 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $67,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,157.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman purchased 5,100 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $62,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $477.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.
