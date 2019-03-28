Axos Financial Inc (AX) Receives $41.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

AX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.07. 155,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,309. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

