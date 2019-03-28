AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Trading Down 16.9%

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) were down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 17,377,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 4,459,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. FBR & Co set a $3.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.11.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
