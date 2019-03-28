Avanos Medical (AVNS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Avanos Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It offers infection prevention, surgical, respiratory, digestive health and pain management solutions. Avanos Medical Inc., formerly known as Halyard Health Inc., is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Avanos Medical from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.88 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at about $360,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,519,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,675,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,009,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

