Avangrid Inc (AGR) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

AGR opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/avangrid-inc-agr-holdings-cut-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.