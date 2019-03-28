Autonio Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $684,648.00 and $122,181.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,478,324 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, IDEX, Mercatox and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

