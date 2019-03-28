Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) PT Raised to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$10.80 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.65.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 42 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 1.7 million square feet of gross leasable area, and one development property, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

