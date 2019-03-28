Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Increased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,295,000 after buying an additional 425,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,295,000 after buying an additional 425,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 23,339,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.87.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $566,181.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,589 shares of company stock worth $17,276,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $156.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $111.23 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

