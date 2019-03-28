Autodesk (ADSK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.54 million.Autodesk also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.71-2.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Autodesk from $131.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Autodesk stock opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,391.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.94. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $169.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,458,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,599,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,929 shares of company stock worth $4,274,847. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

