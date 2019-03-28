Autodesk (ADSK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Autodesk to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.72.

ADSK opened at $153.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,398.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.94. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $169.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,599,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,929 shares of company stock worth $4,274,847 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

