Australian Enhanced Income Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09 (AYF)

Australian Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:AYF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

ASX AYF opened at A$5.89 ($4.18) on Thursday. Australian Enhanced Income Fund has a 1-year low of A$5.81 ($4.12) and a 1-year high of A$5.95 ($4.22).

Australian Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

