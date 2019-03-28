Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $1.96 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Paychex comprises approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4,623.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,306,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,618.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $10,227,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Paychex stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

