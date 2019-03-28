Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 880 Shares of J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.05% of J2 Global worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 193.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 6,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $505,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 9,808 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $819,948.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,087,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,930 over the last 90 days. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

JCOM stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/aurora-investment-counsel-sells-880-shares-of-j2-global-inc-jcom.html.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.