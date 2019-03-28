Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 880 Shares of J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.05% of J2 Global worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 193.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 6,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $505,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 9,808 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $819,948.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,087,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,930 over the last 90 days. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JCOM stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.
J2 Global Profile
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
