Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Position in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 11,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $994,016.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,844.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $56,584.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,592 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $88.20 on Thursday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Allegion had a return on equity of 77.42% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $702.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

