Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 2,281 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment comprises 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $72,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Petit sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,495. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.16. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

