Audioeye (AEYE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 205.33% and a negative net margin of 133.78%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Audioeye has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Audioeye stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Audioeye as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEYE shares. National Securities started coverage on Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Audioeye from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Audioeye from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audioeye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

