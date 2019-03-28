Atrion (ATRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atrion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $884.06 on Wednesday. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $560.65 and a fifty-two week high of $894.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Atrion by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

