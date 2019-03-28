Atlantic Gold Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (AGB)

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantic Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

AGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Gold in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on Atlantic Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Atlantic Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 price objective on Atlantic Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

Shares of AGB stock opened at C$2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. Atlantic Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $539.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

