Athenex (ATNX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 299,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,945. Athenex has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Athenex had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 66.23%. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 54,085 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $636,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,936,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,674.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,500 shares of company stock worth $696,090 and sold 132,240 shares worth $1,559,044. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth $1,894,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,673,000 after acquiring an additional 110,332 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

