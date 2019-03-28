At Home Group (HOME) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.88 million.At Home Group also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.02-1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on At Home Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $18.20 on Thursday. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). At Home Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $354.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

