Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Insider Sells $772,364,924.50 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) insider Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 7,869,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $772,364,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AIZ stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,940,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 632,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,594,000 after buying an additional 261,115 shares during the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 195,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 424,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,985,000 after buying an additional 149,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 630.3% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 169,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

