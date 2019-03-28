Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 3.22

News articles about Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) have trended very positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Assicurazioni Generali earned a coverage optimism score of 3.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.20.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life, Life, and Holding & Other Business. The Non-Life segment includes both motor and non-motor businesses, among which motor third party liabilities, casualty, accident and health.

